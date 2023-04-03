Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen stock opened at $241.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

