Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $277.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

