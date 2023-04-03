Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

