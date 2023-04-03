1,792 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.10.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $285.47 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $285.68. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

