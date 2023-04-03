PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.76.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

