Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $721.04 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $706.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.