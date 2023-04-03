Bill Few Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

