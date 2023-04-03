Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

