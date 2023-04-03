American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 6.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

