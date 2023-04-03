United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,017,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.5 %

URI stock opened at $395.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

