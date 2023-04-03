K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 1.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $7,802,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

