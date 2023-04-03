Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 10,663 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 857,150.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $166.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

