Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 40,648 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

PANW opened at $198.00 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,723.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.97.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

