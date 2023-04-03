Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 4,879 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $487.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

