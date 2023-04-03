The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,036,000 after buying an additional 1,645,558 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

