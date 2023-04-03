Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $133.84 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

