K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 2,041 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,281,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.639 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

