Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 78,496 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $377,321,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $49,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

