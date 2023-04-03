K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $1.48 Billion Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,948,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 172.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NOC opened at $461.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.71.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.