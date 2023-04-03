Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 16,810 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $165.53 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

