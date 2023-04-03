K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $2.42 Billion Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,606,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after buying an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
