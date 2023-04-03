Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,170,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,996,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $226.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.54 and a 200-day moving average of $223.01. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $265.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.