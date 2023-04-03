Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 193 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

