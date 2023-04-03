Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,999 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.5% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

