iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Position Cut by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 516,596 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 477.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,645 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $448,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $50.02 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.