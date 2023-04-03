15,218 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Acquired by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $114.54 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.49.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

