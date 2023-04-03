Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 917,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.1 days.
Inpex Trading Down 0.6 %
IPXHF stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Inpex has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.40.
About Inpex
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHF)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
- These 3 Top-Rated Small Caps May Be Undervalued Bargains
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.