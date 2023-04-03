Tezos (XTZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.62 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $22.62 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004484 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,112,873 coins and its circulating supply is 932,839,122 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.