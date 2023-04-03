TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.70 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. TRON has a total market cap of $4.70 billion and approximately $204.81 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004484 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001498 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,990,105,211 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

