HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of HMS Networks AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Trading Up 15.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HMNKF opened at $48.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76. HMS Networks AB has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

See Also

