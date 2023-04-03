Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

