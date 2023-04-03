ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 581.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after buying an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

