iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $868,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,146.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.