ONE Advisory Partners LLC Takes $3.35 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 2.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.