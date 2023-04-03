iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Reduced by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,523,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,807,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IYE opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.