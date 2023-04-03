Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.