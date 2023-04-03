Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,091 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 203,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

