Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,365 shares of company stock worth $572,453 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

