Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.99.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
