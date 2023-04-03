First American Trust FSB Sells 901 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VBR stock opened at $158.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

