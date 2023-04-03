First American Trust FSB Acquires New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

