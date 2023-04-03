First American Trust FSB Acquires 3,321 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $287.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

