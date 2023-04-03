AFS Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.3 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO stock opened at $181.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.