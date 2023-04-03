Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lessened by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $199.78 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

