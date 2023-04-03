GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.00

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 2502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.05.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

