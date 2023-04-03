Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 341,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 358,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 111.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $1.86 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

