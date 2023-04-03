Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rises By 8.0%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 198,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $651.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.