IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.00

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 192334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISEE. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,904 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 1,180,342 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $6,728,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 316,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 271,587 shares in the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

