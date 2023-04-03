Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Update

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Humanigen by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Humanigen by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 301,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.81. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

