Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up 3.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $89.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.